June 15
Jimmy A. Baldwin, 39, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road, false statement to obstruct a public officer, resisting a public officer, pedestrian crossing at place other than a crosswalk, and accosting a person in a public place for the purpose of begging. Bail: $2,625
------
Rebecca J. Cailor, 61, of Carlin was arrested at Cee Gee’s Bar for conspiracy to abuse an animal. Bail: $5,000
------
Mimi C. Farley, 53, of Reno was arrested at 556 Juniper St. for two counts of resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280
------
Johnny R. George, 49, of Tooele, Utah was arrested on Wendover Boulevard for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
------
Alberto V. Jimenez, 20, of Elko was arrested at Adams and First streets for use or possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $835
