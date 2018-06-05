Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police Log
June 1

Thomas W. Crowley, 48, of Carlin was arrested at State Route 278 and Tomera Ranch Road for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control, failure to drive properly on divided road, failure to obey an officer regarding traffic laws, not wearing seatbelt, and imprudent driving. Bail: $2,330

------

Derek R. Wyatt, 34, was arrested on a felony warrant at Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail. No bail listed.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

