June 1
Thomas W. Crowley, 48, of Carlin was arrested at State Route 278 and Tomera Ranch Road for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control, failure to drive properly on divided road, failure to obey an officer regarding traffic laws, not wearing seatbelt, and imprudent driving. Bail: $2,330
------
Derek R. Wyatt, 34, was arrested on a felony warrant at Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail. No bail listed.
