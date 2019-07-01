{{featured_button_text}}
June 28

Moises Alvarado Jr., 20, of Elko was arrested at 115 Park Road for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Kaleen P. Ballard, 29, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Jeffrey W. King, 42, of Elko was arrested at 2520 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Nichole E. McKinney, 37, of Perris, California was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $1,994

Joe McKnight, 44, of Wells was arrested at the Chevron gas station for false statement to obstruct a public officer; no proof of insurance; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $2,110

Miguel A. Sam, 30, of Elko was arrested at 1156 Redwood on five BIA/tribal charges. Bail: $2,500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

