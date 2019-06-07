June 6
Misty J. Cornelius, 39, of Elko was arrested on Jacinto Drive for domestic battery and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $4,280
Dace M. Henrie, 51, of Elko was arrested at 2001 Errecart Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $495
Sharice E. Honeyestewa, 26, of Elko was arrested at 2001 Errecart Blvd. for disturbing the peace in a public building or grounds. Bail: $355
Samantha A. Stevens, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1742 Weyumb on two BIA/tribal charges. Bail: $1,000
Shawn Stone, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested at 687 Buckskin Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,288.24
Chelsea K. Vitale, 19, of Rapid City, South Dakota was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
