Police

June 6

Misty J. Cornelius, 39, of Elko was arrested on Jacinto Drive for domestic battery and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $4,280

Dace M. Henrie, 51, of Elko was arrested at 2001 Errecart Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $495

Sharice E. Honeyestewa, 26, of Elko was arrested at 2001 Errecart Blvd. for disturbing the peace in a public building or grounds. Bail: $355

Samantha A. Stevens, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1742 Weyumb on two BIA/tribal charges. Bail: $1,000

Shawn Stone, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested at 687 Buckskin Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,288.24

Chelsea K. Vitale, 19, of Rapid City, South Dakota was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

