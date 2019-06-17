June 14
Christian Collazo, 23, of Wells was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for burglary and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Colleen N.Hustean, 51, of Carlin was arrested at 318 Hamilton St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $940
------
Jake E. Webber, 30, of Elko was arrested at 1302 Mountain City Highway for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
