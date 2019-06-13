{{featured_button_text}}
Police

June 12

Jose L. de la Cerda Alvarado, 19, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. No bail

Gregory R. Foster, 59, of Richmond, California was arrested at Motel 6 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,459

Anthony L. Green, 30, of Elk Grove, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, driving without a valid driver’s license and violating a domestic violence protective order. Bail: $3,560

John E. Hanks Jr., 47, of Republic, Washington was arrested at Fifth and Camp streets in Carlin for driving under the influence and failure to yield at a stop or yield sign or control. Bail: $1,255

William L. Hensley, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby on a warrant for two counts of animal running at large. Bail: $120

Brett L. Loyd, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for use of credit or debit card or ID without the owner’s consent, and grand larceny less than $3,500. Bail: $15,000

Dustyn L. Potter, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested in the Newmont parking lot on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Ebony Rucker, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at 926 Bluejay Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

