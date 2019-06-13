June 12
Jose L. de la Cerda Alvarado, 19, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. No bail
------
Gregory R. Foster, 59, of Richmond, California was arrested at Motel 6 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,459
------
Anthony L. Green, 30, of Elk Grove, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, driving without a valid driver’s license and violating a domestic violence protective order. Bail: $3,560
------
John E. Hanks Jr., 47, of Republic, Washington was arrested at Fifth and Camp streets in Carlin for driving under the influence and failure to yield at a stop or yield sign or control. Bail: $1,255
------
William L. Hensley, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby on a warrant for two counts of animal running at large. Bail: $120
------
Brett L. Loyd, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for use of credit or debit card or ID without the owner’s consent, and grand larceny less than $3,500. Bail: $15,000
------
Dustyn L. Potter, 21, of Spring Creek was arrested in the Newmont parking lot on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Ebony Rucker, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at 926 Bluejay Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.