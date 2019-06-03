{{featured_button_text}}
June 1

Charles J. Caster, 42, of Filer, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for fugitive felon from another state; motorcycle fender violation; and possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. No bail

Kenneth P. Cook, 34, of Napa, California was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary while in possession of a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, third-degree arson, driving with a suspended license, and contempt of court. Bail: $166,965

Billy L. Davis, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Creek Parkway and Lawndale Drive for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, speeding 11-15 mph over limit, and driving under the influence. Bail: $2,985

Judith Felix-Verdugo, 31, of West Valley City, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $420

Brandi L. Garcia, 37, of Elko was arrested at Elko Motel for domestic battery. Bail: $5,140

Amisa James, 18, of Elko was arrested at Elko City Park for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bail: $1,850

Cierra S. Jones, 19, of Elko was arrested at Hamilton Stage and Four Mile Road for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner. Bail: $10,640

William B. Leppala, 77, of Crescent Valley was arrested at 10th and Chestnut in Carlin for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Hope M. Ordaz, 18, of Elko was arrested in Elko City Park for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in a premises where sold, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bail: $1,850

Jennifer Pastoor, 39, of Twin Falls, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; motorcycle fender violation; and possession of a hypodermic needle. $21,255

Casey J. Ross, 22, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Fir streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

