June 1
Charles J. Caster, 42, of Filer, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for fugitive felon from another state; motorcycle fender violation; and possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. No bail
------
Kenneth P. Cook, 34, of Napa, California was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary while in possession of a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, third-degree arson, driving with a suspended license, and contempt of court. Bail: $166,965
------
Billy L. Davis, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Creek Parkway and Lawndale Drive for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, speeding 11-15 mph over limit, and driving under the influence. Bail: $2,985
------
Judith Felix-Verdugo, 31, of West Valley City, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $420
------
Brandi L. Garcia, 37, of Elko was arrested at Elko Motel for domestic battery. Bail: $5,140
------
Amisa James, 18, of Elko was arrested at Elko City Park for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bail: $1,850
------
Cierra S. Jones, 19, of Elko was arrested at Hamilton Stage and Four Mile Road for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner. Bail: $10,640
------
William B. Leppala, 77, of Crescent Valley was arrested at 10th and Chestnut in Carlin for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Hope M. Ordaz, 18, of Elko was arrested in Elko City Park for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in a premises where sold, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bail: $1,850
------
Jennifer Pastoor, 39, of Twin Falls, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; motorcycle fender violation; and possession of a hypodermic needle. $21,255
------
Casey J. Ross, 22, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Fir streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.