June 2
Juan I. Acevedo, 34, was arrested at Motel 6 for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; driver disobeying a peace officer and endangering others; and reckless driving disregarding the safety of persons or property. Bail: $30,890
------
Kevin Begay, 32, of Kaibito, Arizona was arrested at the High Desert Inn for trespassing and resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,335
------
Darrell L. Dean, 52, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for third-offense driving under the influence, resident with nonresident driver’s license, and drinking alcohol while driving. Bail: $21,475
------
Angelo G. Ginori, 24, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill parking lot for two counts of battery, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $2,220
------
Octavio A. Juarez Jr., 23, of Elko was arrested at 905 W. Main St. on a warrant for contempt of court. Bail: $884.97
------
John T. Matticks III, 60, of Elko was arrested at Water and First streets on a warrant for contempt of court. Bail: $1,100
------
Jorge Maya, 58, of St. Paul, Minnesota was arrested on Interstate 80 for stop lamps required, driving under the influence, felony possession of a controlled substance, selling a controlled substance, and stopping, standing or parking a vehicle on a highway. Bail: $26,565
-----
Sherry Mike, 45, of Kaibito, Arizona was arrested in the 400 block of Railroad Street for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Jose D. Rodriguez Jr., 28, of West Wendover was arrested at the Red Garter parking lot on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $250
