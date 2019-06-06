{{featured_button_text}}
Police

June 5

Andrew T. Adam, 44, of Elko was arrested on Sharps Road n a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

Lyle N. Anthony, 63, of Spring Creek was arrested on Merino Drive for driving under the influence and tail lamp violation. Bail: $1,335

Riley S. Bawcom, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Nicholas P. Holcomb, 64, of Elko was arrested at 398 Hot Springs Road for failure to obey sex offender registration laws. Bail: $5,000

Gregory T. Irby, 36, of McGill was arrested on Sixth Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $445

Rickie R. Melendez, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $30,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

