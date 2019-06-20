June 18
Ashley M. Collier, 23, of Fernley was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 11-20 mph over limit, resident with nonresident driver’s license, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,928
------
Platine A. Kang, 39, of San Bernardino, California was arrested at Fifth and River streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
------
Norman D. Wasson, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.