June 18

Ashley M. Collier, 23, of Fernley was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 11-20 mph over limit, resident with nonresident driver’s license, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,928

Platine A. Kang, 39, of San Bernardino, California was arrested at Fifth and River streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Norman D. Wasson, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

