June 3

Adrian E. Bitsilly, 28, was arrested at 1225 Wendover Blvd., for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000.

Cory J. Bobb, 32, was arrested at 3015 Idaho St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $335.

Kennedy S. Burgman, 22, was arrested at the Riverview Apartments for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

Gustavo Gonzalez-Barragan, 31, was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for driving under the influence and speeding 11-15 mph over the posted limit. Bail: $1,245.

Blair A. Hanson, 30, was arrested on U.S. 93 for driving without a driver’s license and speeding 16-20 mph over the posted limit. Bail: $500.

Monica L. Jurado, 40, was arrested at Sundance and S.R. 225 for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

