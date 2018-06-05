June 3
Adrian E. Bitsilly, 28, was arrested at 1225 Wendover Blvd., for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000.
------
Cory J. Bobb, 32, was arrested at 3015 Idaho St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $335.
------
Kennedy S. Burgman, 22, was arrested at the Riverview Apartments for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
------
Gustavo Gonzalez-Barragan, 31, was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for driving under the influence and speeding 11-15 mph over the posted limit. Bail: $1,245.
------
Blair A. Hanson, 30, was arrested on U.S. 93 for driving without a driver’s license and speeding 16-20 mph over the posted limit. Bail: $500.
------
Monica L. Jurado, 40, was arrested at Sundance and S.R. 225 for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.