June 13
Zackery L. Adams, 24, of Kennewick, Washington was arrested at the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: 41,080
------
Tacuma H. Brown, 45, of Spring Creek was arrested at 701 S. Fifth St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Cheyanne M. Hausman, 22, of Golconda was arrested at the Humboldt County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Sirena J. Merritt, 26, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $30,000
------
Kirenza J. Wilcox, 25, of Elko was arrested at 351 Silver St. for burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $40,000
------
Axel J. Young, 19, of Elko was arrested at North Fifth and Copper streets for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $355
