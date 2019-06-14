{{featured_button_text}}
June 13

Zackery L. Adams, 24, of Kennewick, Washington was arrested at the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: 41,080

------

Tacuma H. Brown, 45, of Spring Creek was arrested at 701 S. Fifth St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

------

Cheyanne M. Hausman, 22, of Golconda was arrested at the Humboldt County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

------

Sirena J. Merritt, 26, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $30,000

------

Kirenza J. Wilcox, 25, of Elko was arrested at 351 Silver St. for burglary and assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $40,000

------

Axel J. Young, 19, of Elko was arrested at North Fifth and Copper streets for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $355

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

