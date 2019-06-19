{{featured_button_text}}
Police

June 18

Ashley M. Collier, 23, of Fernley, was arrested on Interstate 80, mile marker 293, for speeding 11-20 mph over the limit, resident with non-Nevada driver’s license, and NCJIS detainer. Bail: $1,928.

Platine A. Kang, 39, of San Bernadino, California, was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Lorenzo P. Urenda Jr., 18, of Spring Creek, was arrested at Flora Drive and Flora Circle for driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license and displaying bogus vehicle registration or plates. Bail: $1,690

Norman D. Wasson, 34, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was arrested at 1111 Idaho Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

