June 18
Ashley M. Collier, 23, of Fernley, was arrested on Interstate 80, mile marker 293, for speeding 11-20 mph over the limit, resident with non-Nevada driver’s license, and NCJIS detainer. Bail: $1,928.
------
Platine A. Kang, 39, of San Bernadino, California, was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
------
Lorenzo P. Urenda Jr., 18, of Spring Creek, was arrested at Flora Drive and Flora Circle for driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license and displaying bogus vehicle registration or plates. Bail: $1,690
------
Norman D. Wasson, 34, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was arrested at 1111 Idaho Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail.
