June 8
Kenneth F. Benson, 34, of West Valley, Utah was arrested on Wendover Boulevard for pedestrian crossing other than crosswalk, intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,370
------
Matthew M. Bishop, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Cowboys Bar on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
------
Jacob L. Christman, 23, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Errecart Boulevard for tail lamp violation and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,255
------
Jose Collazo, 24, of West Wendover was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Walter E. Cousineau, 50, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,390
------
Elojio J. Garza, 34, of Cedar City, Utah was arrested on Wendover Boulevard on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,366
------
Jory N. Harrison, 28, of Carlin was arrested at Eighth and Hamilton streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Manuel Morales, 44, of Fort Worth, Texas was arrested at the Alamo Truck Stop for false statement to obstruct a public officer, resisting a public officer, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $2,625
------
Joseph P. Sanchez, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested in the 5000 block of Idaho Street for speeding 31-40 mph over limit, driving under the influence, minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in a premises where sold, and minor possessing alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $2,265
------
Laura A. Squires, 37, of Elko was arrested on Buckskin Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,140
------
Alexis B. Urquizo, 31, was arrested on Interstate 80 for disturbing the peace, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and pedestrian or animal rider on road. Bail: $1,610
------
Cecelia de Jesus Verdugo Espinosa, 33, of Elko was arrested at Cabo Bar for trespassing. Bail: $195
------
Gage L. Withers, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and Hayland Drive on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,245
