June 27
Marcus Blackhawk, 33, of Owyhee was arrested at Manzanita and 30th Street for possessing, manufacturing or disposing a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $25,000
-----
Adam Correa, 41, of West Wendover was arrested at 2500 W. Tibbets Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,877
------
Benjamin M. Day, 32, of Eureka was arrested on Terminal Way for driving under the influence and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,585
------
Javon Keester, 19, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Lynn J. Kosik, 45, of Toledo, Ohio was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $340
------
William A. Kuehl, 44, of Green River, Wyoming was arrested at Irvin and Chestnut streets in Carlin for second-offense driving under the influence, tail lamp violation and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,950
------
Dion M. Larue, 39, of Elko was arrested at Gold Country Inn for unlawful occupancy of real property. Bail: $2,500
------
Anthony Robles, 23, of West Wendover was arrested in the desert area south of the 2500 block of Tibbets Boulevard for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
------
Tuneco C. Smith, 45, of Las Vegas was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
------
Olivia A. Thompson, 21, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140
