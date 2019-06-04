June 3
Eddie Barajas, 32, of Elko was arrested at 236 River St. for drunken driving. Bail: $1,140
------
Orion E. Bean, 20, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for theft. No bail
------
Dustin J. Borges, 28, of Carlin was arrested at Sixth and Chestnut for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,450
------
Jane Doe, 40, was arrested at 1024 Bush St. in Carlin for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
------
Nicholaus J. Hirsch, 24, of Caldwell, Idaho was arrested on Interstate 80 for second-offense drunken driving, speeding 11-15 mph over limit, failure to wear seat belt, driving with a suspended driver’s license, operating an unregistered vehicle, no proof of insurance, and drinking alcohol while driving or in physical control of a motor vehicle. Bail: $3,850
------
David S. Lykins, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for false statement to obstruct a public officer and disturbing the peace. No bail
------
Trina L. Guizar Mendoza, 34, of Elko was arrested at 1744 Mountain City Highway for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
William S. Reichenbacher, 29, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a Nevada State Prison hold. No bail
------
DV Shaw, 39, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $5,500
------
Jacob L. Steele, 53, of Wells was arrested at 1709 Mountain View Drive on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500
------
Kandra N. Vasquez, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for false statement to obstruct a public officer and disturbing the peace. No bail
------
Amanda D. Ybarra, 36, of Hensley, Arkansas was arrested at 479 Westby Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640
