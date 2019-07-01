June 30
Thomas S. Allen IV, 40, of Toledo, Ohio was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for sexual assault and coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $270,000
------
Michael W. Anderson Sr., 64, of Lamoille was arrested at Silver and River streets for drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner. Bail: $2,500
------
Brandon J. Blunt, 39, of Elko was arrested at 590 Silver St. on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,546.99
------
Kenneth M. Church, 43, of Elko was arrested on Bullion Road near Hillbilly Haven for burglary, grand larceny of an automobile, possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills, and three counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $31,920
------
Dennis E. Delaney, 39, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000
------
Samuel Eisele, 24, was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing. Bail: $195
------
Philip Michael T. Garvey, 29, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing. Bail: $195
------
Tracy A. Mortimer Sr., 55, of Carlin was arrested at 13th and Chestnut streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $6,895
------
Maureen K. Mowray, 52, of Elko was arrested at Sharps Access Road for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $7,140
------
Troy A. Patrick, 41, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. No bail
------
Melvin R. Rich, 57, of West Wendover was arrested at 1378 Pine St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Jose D. Rodriguez Jr., 28, of West Wendover was arrested at 1200 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $345
------
Derrick M. Smith, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested on Hog Tommy Road for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Megan T. Steele, 31, of Ibapah, Utah was arrested at Tibbets and Laguna n a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $365
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.