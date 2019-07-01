{{featured_button_text}}
Police

June 30

Thomas S. Allen IV, 40, of Toledo, Ohio was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for sexual assault and coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $270,000

Michael W. Anderson Sr., 64, of Lamoille was arrested at Silver and River streets for drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner. Bail: $2,500

Brandon J. Blunt, 39, of Elko was arrested at 590 Silver St. on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,546.99

Kenneth M. Church, 43, of Elko was arrested on Bullion Road near Hillbilly Haven for burglary, grand larceny of an automobile, possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills, and three counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $31,920

Dennis E. Delaney, 39, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000

Samuel Eisele, 24, was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing. Bail: $195

Philip Michael T. Garvey, 29, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for trespassing. Bail: $195

Tracy A. Mortimer Sr., 55, of Carlin was arrested at 13th and Chestnut streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $6,895

Maureen K. Mowray, 52, of Elko was arrested at Sharps Access Road for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $7,140

Troy A. Patrick, 41, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. No bail

Melvin R. Rich, 57, of West Wendover was arrested at 1378 Pine St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Jose D. Rodriguez Jr., 28, of West Wendover was arrested at 1200 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $345

Derrick M. Smith, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested on Hog Tommy Road for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Megan T. Steele, 31, of Ibapah, Utah was arrested at Tibbets and Laguna n a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $365

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

