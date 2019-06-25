June 24
Jolyn V. Aley, 28, of Pahrump was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. No bail
Jesus M. Bernal Montes, 32, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for battery by a prisoner, conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner, and fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $25,000
Trevor R. Cortez, 24, of Elko was arrested at 1619 Sagebrush Drive on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $1,000
Erick Estrada, 24, of Tempe, Arizona was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for battery by a prisoner, conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner, and fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $25,000
Faron J. Eychner, 35, of Elko was arrested on a drug court hold. No bail
Kenneth D. Gehrke, 33, of Fallon was arrested at Fifth and Wilson streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Avery L. Hooper, 32, of Ibapah, Utah was arrested at the Red Garter for assault on a protected person, threat to life, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $11,635
Craig W. Huff, 29, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,930
Nicholas C. Morton, 36, of Sacramento was arrested at Elko County Jail on a gross misdemeanor warrant for fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $2,500
Jose I. Ortiz Jr., 39, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace and throwing a substance at a vehicle, with damage less than $250. No bail
Gene E. Owen, 53, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. No bail
