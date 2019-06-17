{{featured_button_text}}
Police

June 16

Joshua B. Kinkead, 46, of Laurel, Montana was arrested at Fifth and School streets in Carlin for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $1,405

Patricia L. Malotte, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000

David C. Mercado, 37, of Elko was arrested at Seventh and Silver streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Johnny J. Thymiakos, 20, of Benicia, California was arrested at Errecart Boulevard and Lamoille Highway for assault with a deadly weapon, driver disobeying a peace officer, minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in a premises where sold, speeding 31-40 mph over limit, failure to obey traffic control device, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $21,655

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

