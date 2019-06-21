June 20
Leonard A. Fernandez, 19, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Cedar streets for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,380
Charles D. Morris, 29, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,995
Steven M. Pacheco, 50, of Elko was arrested at 132 Third St. on a warrant for grand larceny. Bail: $25,000
Shane D. Shields, 55, of Boise was arrested at 1661 Fifth St. for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140
