{{featured_button_text}}
Police

June 20

Leonard A. Fernandez, 19, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Cedar streets for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,380

------

Charles D. Morris, 29, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,995

------

Steven M. Pacheco, 50, of Elko was arrested at 132 Third St. on a warrant for grand larceny. Bail: $25,000

------

Shane D. Shields, 55, of Boise was arrested at 1661 Fifth St. for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments