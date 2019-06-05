June 4
Evelia Boda, 55, of Hollister, Idaho was arrested at Smiths parking lot for driving under the influence and failure to yield to emergency vehicle. Bail: $1,405
Ernest P. Cathcart, 50, of Carlin was arrested at 1015 Chestnut St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $300
Osvaldo Dominguez-Mares, 29, of Hobbs, New Mexico was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $1,390
Lee E. Elliott, 58, of Carlin was arrested at 231 W. Main St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Billy R. Flynn Jr., 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for obtaining money, property or labor by false pretense. Bail: $20,000
April L. Knight, 27, of Carson City was arrested at Vitality Center was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Andrea M. Middleton, 30, of Sparks was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,345
Rodolfo S. Olivas, 47, of Vinton, California was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $605
Genevieve E. Ward, 28, of Elko was arrested at Bullion Road and Errecart Boulevard for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Charity A. Fitzlaff, 39, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Maple streets for libel. Bail: $640
