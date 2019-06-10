June 9
Cerise M. Algerio, 20, of Elko was arrested at 259 Spring Valley Parkway for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $355
Josh L. Coca, 25, of Wells was arrested on Sixth Street for battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm, impersonating a public officer, driving under the influence, resisting a public officer, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,920
Melanie Echeverria, 19, of Reno was arrested in the Scoreboard parking lot for minor purchasing alcoholic beverage in a premises where served. Bail: $355
Crystal Luscan, 46, of West Wendover was arrested at 1305 Lilac Circle for disturbing the peace and resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,495
Shawn L. Nelson, 32, of Tuba City, Arizona was arrested at Cowboys Bar for trespassing. Bail: $195
Grant E. Pashano, 22, of Elko was arrested at Seventh and Pine streets for intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road. Bail: $115
Antonio J. Rodriguez, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested on old Highway 40 for felony possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle; driver disobeying a peace officer and endangering others; unsafe passing or overtaking; driver failure to obey traffic control device, aggressive driving, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Jose A. Rodriguez-Soriano, 48, of North Las Vegas was arrested at the Red Garter Casino on a warrant for destroying the property of another; exhibiting, distributing or selling obscene material to a minor, felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $7,512
Jordan A. Rose, 22, of Elko was arrested at Sixth and Lake streets for turn signals required and driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $1,140
