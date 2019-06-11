June 10
Silvia Arreguin, 51, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for failure to prevent truancy after notice. No bail
------
Aaron B. Croft, 22, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and improperly mounted headlamps. Bail: $520
------
Adam C. Jones, 28, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for trespassing. No bail
------
Tyrone F. Lake, 22, of Kayenta, Arizona was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for battery. No bail
------
Colton G. Price, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Bartlett Drive for driving with a revoked driver’s license, operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $1,495
------
Rick Robles, 46, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. No bail
------
Joe M. Rodriguez, 43, of Emmett, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for felony using or being under the influence of a controlled substance; driving under the influence, and failure to drive on right half of road. Bail: $6,335
------
Michael A. Winap, 22, of Elko was arrested at 1710 Douglas St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Michael A. Winap, 22, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.