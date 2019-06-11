{{featured_button_text}}
Police

June 10

Silvia Arreguin, 51, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for failure to prevent truancy after notice. No bail

------

Aaron B. Croft, 22, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and improperly mounted headlamps. Bail: $520

------

Adam C. Jones, 28, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for trespassing. No bail

------

Tyrone F. Lake, 22, of Kayenta, Arizona was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby for battery. No bail

------

Colton G. Price, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Bartlett Drive for driving with a revoked driver’s license, operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $1,495

------

Rick Robles, 46, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. No bail

------

Joe M. Rodriguez, 43, of Emmett, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for felony using or being under the influence of a controlled substance; driving under the influence, and failure to drive on right half of road. Bail: $6,335

------

Michael A. Winap, 22, of Elko was arrested at 1710 Douglas St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

------

Michael A. Winap, 22, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments