Police

June 17

Eduardo Cortez, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Panorama Drive and Ninth Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, destroying or concealing evidence, resisting a public officer, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and three counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $11,700

Cacye L. Freyensee, 36, of Elko was arrestred at the Elko County Courthouse for attempted insurance fraud. Bail: $5,000

Gary L. Harp Jr., 47, of Elko was arrested at the Owyhee grocery store for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

James L. Jenkins, 38, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for four counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; seven counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, and being a habitual criminal. Bail: $60,180

Parker McConnell, 19, of Great Falls, Montana was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140

Charles D. Morris, 29, of Elko was arrested at Silver Street and Burner for driving under the influence, speeding too fast for conditions, and failure to possess or surrender driver’s license. Bail: $1,525

Jeffrey O. Swain, 48, of Carlin was arrested at 420 Hamilton St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

