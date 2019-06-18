June 17
Eduardo Cortez, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Panorama Drive and Ninth Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, destroying or concealing evidence, resisting a public officer, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and three counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $11,700
------
Cacye L. Freyensee, 36, of Elko was arrestred at the Elko County Courthouse for attempted insurance fraud. Bail: $5,000
------
Gary L. Harp Jr., 47, of Elko was arrested at the Owyhee grocery store for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
James L. Jenkins, 38, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for four counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; seven counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, and being a habitual criminal. Bail: $60,180
------
Parker McConnell, 19, of Great Falls, Montana was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140
------
Charles D. Morris, 29, of Elko was arrested at Silver Street and Burner for driving under the influence, speeding too fast for conditions, and failure to possess or surrender driver’s license. Bail: $1,525
------
Jeffrey O. Swain, 48, of Carlin was arrested at 420 Hamilton St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.