June 11
Brett L. Loyd, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko Jail lobby on a warrant for burglary, grand larceny and petit larceny. Bail: $41,140
------
Matthew D. Pangborn, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at 12th Street and Clarkson Drive for battery and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Bail: $1,140
------
Joel S. Varnum, 48, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for two counts of burglary; grand larceny; grand larceny of an automobile; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and taking possession of a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Bail: $90,000
------
Antonio Villalobos-Prieto, 19, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Wilson on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $4,020
------
Michael S. Wilsey, 38, of Carlin was arrested at 1801 Puett Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
