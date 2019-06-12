{{featured_button_text}}
Police

June 11

Brett L. Loyd, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko Jail lobby on a warrant for burglary, grand larceny and petit larceny. Bail: $41,140

Matthew D. Pangborn, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at 12th Street and Clarkson Drive for battery and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Bail: $1,140

Joel S. Varnum, 48, of Elko was arrested on a warrant for two counts of burglary; grand larceny; grand larceny of an automobile; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and taking possession of a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Bail: $90,000

Antonio Villalobos-Prieto, 19, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Wilson on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $4,020

Michael S. Wilsey, 38, of Carlin was arrested at 1801 Puett Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

