June 29
John A. Battiest Jr., 23, of Elko was arrested at Fir and Second streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,110
------
Laura A. Eklund, 44, of Carlin was arrested at 23rd and Hamilton streets in Carlin for driving under the influence and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail: 1,255
------
Kyle A. Gruber, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Errecart Boulevard for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $2,280
------
Travis J. Martinez, 33, of West Haven, Utah was arrested at Elko County Fairgrounds for battery on a protected person. Bail: $2,500
------
Chasity L. Meyer, 40, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of the downtown parking corridor for battery. Bail: $1,140
------
Lance P. Tom, 35, of Elko was arrested at 465 Railroad St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Veronica R. Walker, 53, of Elko was arrested at 398 Hot Springs Road for battery. Bail: $1,140
