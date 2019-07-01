{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

June 29

John A. Battiest Jr., 23, of Elko was arrested at Fir and Second streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,110

------

Laura A. Eklund, 44, of Carlin was arrested at 23rd and Hamilton streets in Carlin for driving under the influence and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail: 1,255

------

Kyle A. Gruber, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Errecart Boulevard for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $2,280

------

Travis J. Martinez, 33, of West Haven, Utah was arrested at Elko County Fairgrounds for battery on a protected person. Bail: $2,500

------

Chasity L. Meyer, 40, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of the downtown parking corridor for battery. Bail: $1,140

------

Lance P. Tom, 35, of Elko was arrested at 465 Railroad St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

------

Veronica R. Walker, 53, of Elko was arrested at 398 Hot Springs Road for battery. Bail: $1,140

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments