June 4
Garry E. Benjamin, 78, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace. Bail not listed
———
Skylar J. Eldridge, 24, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Front streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000
———
Jodie Longtree, 18, of Elko was arrested at 1702 Sagebrush Drive on a tribal charge. Bail: $500
———
Grayden A. McKillip, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail not listed
———
Raven R. Morrison, 32, of Elko was arrested at South Fourth and Front streets on two bench warrants. No bail
———
Gustavo Nungaray-Sigala, 31, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and College Avenue for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, driving with a suspended license, and on a detainer warrant. Bail: $3,575
———
Kyle J. Olson, 27, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail not listed
———
Joice K. Romaine, 25, of Crescent Valley was arrested in Carlin for false statement to obstruct a public officer and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,335
