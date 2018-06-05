Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police Log
June 4

Garry E. Benjamin, 78, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace. Bail not listed

Skylar J. Eldridge, 24, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Front streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000

Jodie Longtree, 18, of Elko was arrested at 1702 Sagebrush Drive on a tribal charge. Bail: $500

Grayden A. McKillip, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail not listed

Raven R. Morrison, 32, of Elko was arrested at South Fourth and Front streets on two bench warrants. No bail

Gustavo Nungaray-Sigala, 31, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and College Avenue for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, driving with a suspended license, and on a detainer warrant. Bail: $3,575

Kyle J. Olson, 27, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail not listed

Joice K. Romaine, 25, of Crescent Valley was arrested in Carlin for false statement to obstruct a public officer and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,335

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

