June 26
Jaime D. Byrns, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1024 Panorama Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140
------
Casey A. Cohen, 30, of Camarillo, California was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Paul A. Cowles, 38, of Elko was arrested at 11th Street and Clarkson Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. No bail
------
Lee E. Elliott, 58, of Carlin was arrested at 1412 Chestnut St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Marco Galindo, 22, of Stockton, California was arrested on Interstate 80 in Elko for trafficking marijuana, selling a controlled substance, and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $42,500
------
Natasha C. Kolsch, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office lobby on two counts of embezzlement greater than $3,500. No bail
------
Anthony J. Martinez, 22, of Elko was arrested at Quail Run Apartments for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,300
------
Cierra M. Pangborn, 24, of Elko was arrested at College Avenue and Idaho Street for possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,140
------
Myranda J. Reich, 25, of Elko was arrested at Quail Run Apartments for open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $195
------
Canika L. McGarva, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested in Lee for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Sarah R. Neumann, 29, of Montello was arrested at Florence and Laguna in West Wendover for driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,385
------
Patricia Y. Sanchez-Molina, 27, of Wells was arrested at 1426 Pine St. on a warrant for grand larceny of a gun. Bail: $5,000
------
Danielle N. Simmons, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1448 Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $745
------
Omar Troy, 37, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill Casino for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
