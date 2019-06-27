{{featured_button_text}}
Police

June 26

Jaime D. Byrns, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1024 Panorama Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

Casey A. Cohen, 30, of Camarillo, California was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Paul A. Cowles, 38, of Elko was arrested at 11th Street and Clarkson Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. No bail

Lee E. Elliott, 58, of Carlin was arrested at 1412 Chestnut St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Marco Galindo, 22, of Stockton, California was arrested on Interstate 80 in Elko for trafficking marijuana, selling a controlled substance, and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $42,500

Natasha C. Kolsch, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office lobby on two counts of embezzlement greater than $3,500. No bail

Anthony J. Martinez, 22, of Elko was arrested at Quail Run Apartments for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,300

Cierra M. Pangborn, 24, of Elko was arrested at College Avenue and Idaho Street for possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,140

Myranda J. Reich, 25, of Elko was arrested at Quail Run Apartments for open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $195

Canika L. McGarva, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested in Lee for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Sarah R. Neumann, 29, of Montello was arrested at Florence and Laguna in West Wendover for driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,385

Patricia Y. Sanchez-Molina, 27, of Wells was arrested at 1426 Pine St. on a warrant for grand larceny of a gun. Bail: $5,000

Danielle N. Simmons, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1448 Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $745

Omar Troy, 37, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at the Peppermill Casino for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

