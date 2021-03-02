 Skip to main content
Police Log: March 1, 2021
Police Log: March 1, 2021

Police

March 1

Jorge Avila Hernandez, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Traveler’s Motel for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $355

--

Mandy M. Barney, 37, of Wellington, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and for possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription. Bail: $12,500

--

Jarrett T. Beckner, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Seventh and Silver streets for headlamps not illuminated when required, no proof of insurance, felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,495

--

Rhiannon N. Junker, 32, of Elko was arrested at Seventh and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

