Police Log: March 2, 2021
Police Log

March 2

Mathew W. Beecher, 22, of Wells was arrested at the Wells city ballfield dugout on a warrant for embezzlement, felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, destroying or concealing evidence, and parole violation.

--

Ryan J. Macias, 27, of Winnemucca was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and two counts of failure to appear on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $10,060

--

Danielle Stone, 31, of Elko was arrested at Eighth and Idaho streets for felony third-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $20,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Tags

Topics

