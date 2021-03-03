Police Log: March 2, 2021

March 2
Mathew W. Beecher, 22, of Wells was arrested at the Wells city ballfield dugout on a warrant for embezzlement, felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, destroying or concealing evidence, and parole violation.
Ryan J. Macias, 27, of Winnemucca was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and two counts of failure to appear on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $10,060
Danielle Stone, 31, of Elko was arrested at Eighth and Idaho streets for felony third-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $20,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.