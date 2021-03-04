Police Log: March 3, 2021

March 3

Jordin N. Asberry, 28, of Elko was arrested at 123 Third St. for parole violation, resisting a public officer.

--

Derik R. Calton, 40, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail on two counts of fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $5,000

--

Sergio A. Carrasco, 39, of West Wendover was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for two counts of trespassing, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,065

--

Carlosalberto S. Chavez, 24, of Round Mountain was arrested on the Eureka Highway for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,610

--

Michael J. Martin, 33, of Spokane Valley, Washington was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,056

--

Kimberly B. Meza, 22, of Carlin was arrested at 245 Main St. for domestic battery and false imprisonment. Bail: $5,640

--