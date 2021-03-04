Police Log: March 3, 2021

March 3
Jordin N. Asberry, 28, of Elko was arrested at 123 Third St. for parole violation, resisting a public officer.
--
Derik R. Calton, 40, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail on two counts of fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $5,000
--
Sergio A. Carrasco, 39, of West Wendover was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for two counts of trespassing, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,065
--
Carlosalberto S. Chavez, 24, of Round Mountain was arrested on the Eureka Highway for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,610
--
Michael J. Martin, 33, of Spokane Valley, Washington was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,056
--
Kimberly B. Meza, 22, of Carlin was arrested at 245 Main St. for domestic battery and false imprisonment. Bail: $5,640
--
Anabel Salas, 30, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Carlos H. Salas, 39, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,755
--
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.