Police Log: March 4, 2021

Bobbye L. Carlson, 25, of Elko was arrested at 651 W. Idaho St. for burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000
Roberta L. Nichols, 39, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
Autumn M. Powell, 24, of Las Vegas was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, driving on a suspended license, and failure to yield. Bail: $890
Anthony S. Whitney, 51, of Phoenix was arrested in Ely for probation violation.
This week’s felony arrests:
Amy M. Brown
Amy M. Brown, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Creek Dottie’s for fugitive felon from another state.
Christiphor D. Key
Christiphor D. Key, 23, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse for felony possession of a controlled substance and probation violation.
David E. Owens
David E. Owens, 34, of Spring Creek, was arrested at Washington Avenue and 4th Street for violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,140
Elliott J. Clark
Elliott J. Clark, 33, of Salt Lake City, Utah, was arrested at 1045 West Wendover Boulevard on two counts of battery by a prisoner, burglary of a motor vehicle, theft, two counts of resisting a public officer and disturbing the peace. Bail: $27,775
Jamie A. Barr
Jamie A. Barr, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office lobby on four felony counts of discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure, vehicle or craft. Bail not listed
John G. Richards Jr.
John G. Richards Jr., 34, was arrested at 2540 Virginia Avenue on two counts of child abuse or neglect; battery with intent to kill; two counts of domestic battery by strangulation; owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; three counts of assault with a deadly weapon; and three counts of aiming a gun at a person. Bail: $427,500
Kyle R. Dack
Kyle R. Dack, 21, of Elko was arrested for violation of probation. No bail.
Nicholas E. Done
Nicholas E. Done, 41, of Elko was arrested at Midtown Motel for probation violation.
Richard C. Wolters III
Richard C. Wolters III, 27, of Battle Mountain was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, felony possession of a controlled substance, and furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner. Bail: $30,000
Ryan M. Gallagher
Ryan M. Gallagher, 26, of Lamoille was arrested at 30th and Idaho streets for probation violation, rear license plate lamp violation, license plates improperly displayed, and failure to yield to emergency vehicle. He was also arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for felony possession of a controlled substance; four counts of possession of a hypodermic device; two counts of buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; and two counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $13,120
Terry D. Jones Jr.
Terry D. Jones Jr., 31, of Elko was arrested at the Peace Park for fugitive felon from another state.
Terry S. Ogburn
Terry S. Ogburn, 47, of Nampa, Idaho, was arrested for fugitive felon from other state. No bail.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
