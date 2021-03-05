Police Log: March 4, 2021

March 4

Bobbye L. Carlson, 25, of Elko was arrested at 651 W. Idaho St. for burglary of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000

Roberta L. Nichols, 39, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

Autumn M. Powell, 24, of Las Vegas was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, driving on a suspended license, and failure to yield. Bail: $890

Anthony S. Whitney, 51, of Phoenix was arrested in Ely for probation violation.

—

This week’s felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

