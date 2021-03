March 5

Michael W. Courts, 49, of Elko was arrested on Silver Eagle Drive on four Bureau of Indian Affairs/tribal charges. Bail: $4,000

--

Zachary D. Jenkins, 32, of Las Vegas was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $300

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0