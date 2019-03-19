March 18
Billy R. Flynn Jr., 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko District Court on a Nevada State Prison hold. No bail
Lindsey R. Manzanedo, 32, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for two counts of fugitive felon from another state. No bail
Brandon E. Nyrehn, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested on Merino Drive for trafficking a controlled substance, selling a controlled substance, two counts of possessing a controlled substance, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $106,235
Brian A. Nyrehn, 38, of Sun Valley was arrested on Merino Drive for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $675
Trevor J. Phillips, 36, of Elko was arrested at 3572 Raven Road for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $415
Skyla L. Thomas, 20, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for driving under the influence, minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where served, and driving in a parking lane. No bail listed
Melody C. Valenzuela, 23, of West Valley, Utah was arrested for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
