Police

March 18

Billy R. Flynn Jr., 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko District Court on a Nevada State Prison hold. No bail

Lindsey R. Manzanedo, 32, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for two counts of fugitive felon from another state. No bail

Brandon E. Nyrehn, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested on Merino Drive for trafficking a controlled substance, selling a controlled substance, two counts of possessing a controlled substance, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $106,235

Brian A. Nyrehn, 38, of Sun Valley was arrested on Merino Drive for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $675

Trevor J. Phillips, 36, of Elko was arrested at 3572 Raven Road for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $415

Skyla L. Thomas, 20, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for driving under the influence, minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where served, and driving in a parking lane. No bail listed

Melody C. Valenzuela, 23, of West Valley, Utah was arrested for fugitive felon from another state. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

