Try 3 months for $3
Police

March 8

Joshua J. Gemberling, 36, was arrested at 398 Hot Springs Road on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

------

Stillman K. Knight Jr., 67, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lee Road on three tribal charges. Bail: $1,500

------

Cody R. Martin, 37, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

------

Jamie A. McCoy, 36, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 101 Wendover Blvd. for battery. Bail: $740

------

Evette Montoya, 20, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,580

------

Roy W. Patterson, 50, of Loomis, California was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state. No bail

------

Leonard M. Treis Jr., 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Jiggs Highway and South Fork Road for driving under the influence with prior felony DUI, failure to yield at a stop or yield sign, speeding, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $50,470

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments