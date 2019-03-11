March 8
Joshua J. Gemberling, 36, was arrested at 398 Hot Springs Road on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Stillman K. Knight Jr., 67, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lee Road on three tribal charges. Bail: $1,500
Cody R. Martin, 37, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Jamie A. McCoy, 36, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 101 Wendover Blvd. for battery. Bail: $740
Evette Montoya, 20, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,580
Roy W. Patterson, 50, of Loomis, California was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
Leonard M. Treis Jr., 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Jiggs Highway and South Fork Road for driving under the influence with prior felony DUI, failure to yield at a stop or yield sign, speeding, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $50,470
