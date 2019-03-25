Try 3 months for $3
Police

March 22

Brandy T. Algerio, 27, of Elko was arrested at 3920 E. Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

------

Ernesto Cruz-Castaneda, 26, of Elko was arrested at 581 S. Eighth St. for sexual assault. Bail: $150,000

------

Michael R. Laduke, 61, of Elko was arrested at Vogue Laundry for trespassing. Bail: $195

------

Michael M. Melendez, 21, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Hamilton streets in Carlin on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

------

Chuka E. Ogele, 57, of Gary, Indiana was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $300

------

Tyler A. Sierra, 25, was arrested at Elko County Jail on a Drug Court hold. No bail

------

Olivia A. Thompson, 21, of Elko was arrested at 1018 Fir St. in Carlin for felony child abuse or neglect, felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $15,640

------

Marcus B. Williams, 29, of Hanover, Michigan was arrested at the Smith’s parking lot for trespassing. Bail: $195

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments