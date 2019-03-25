March 22
Brandy T. Algerio, 27, of Elko was arrested at 3920 E. Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Ernesto Cruz-Castaneda, 26, of Elko was arrested at 581 S. Eighth St. for sexual assault. Bail: $150,000
Michael R. Laduke, 61, of Elko was arrested at Vogue Laundry for trespassing. Bail: $195
Michael M. Melendez, 21, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Hamilton streets in Carlin on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
Chuka E. Ogele, 57, of Gary, Indiana was arrested on Interstate 80 for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $300
Tyler A. Sierra, 25, was arrested at Elko County Jail on a Drug Court hold. No bail
Olivia A. Thompson, 21, of Elko was arrested at 1018 Fir St. in Carlin for felony child abuse or neglect, felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $15,640
Marcus B. Williams, 29, of Hanover, Michigan was arrested at the Smith’s parking lot for trespassing. Bail: $195
