Try 3 months for $3
Police

March 14

Aurelio Benavides, 42, of Elko was arrested at 485 S. Fifth St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

------

Jason T. Fairbanks Jr., 41, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance and trafficking a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000

------

Stephen A. Irizarry, 51, of Elko was arrested at 1575 Lamoille Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. No bail

------

Sara A. Smith, 38, of Carlin was arrested at 1014 Fir St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $395

------

Ashley D. Stone, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Scoreboard Casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

------

Tony J. White, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at 319 Saxon Drive for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments