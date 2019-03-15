March 14
Aurelio Benavides, 42, of Elko was arrested at 485 S. Fifth St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
Jason T. Fairbanks Jr., 41, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance and trafficking a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000
Stephen A. Irizarry, 51, of Elko was arrested at 1575 Lamoille Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. No bail
Sara A. Smith, 38, of Carlin was arrested at 1014 Fir St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $395
Ashley D. Stone, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Scoreboard Casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000
Tony J. White, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at 319 Saxon Drive for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140
