Police

March 11

Nicolas L. Allen, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery, destroying the property of another, and disturbing the peace. No bail listed

Gregory Cielakie, 50, of Halleck was arrested at Elko County Jail for harassment; making an obscene, threatening or annoying phone call; and disturbing the peace. No bail listed

Patrick Cloward, 52, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Interstate 80 for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,255

Selene Cota, 53, of Winnemucca was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Dillon A. Hackitt, 20, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for statutory sexual seduction by a person under 21. No bail listed

Zacahary T. Hansen, 35, of Riverton, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for burglary, falsifying a prescription for a controlled substance, unlawfully obtaining a controlled substance or prescription drug from an authorized person, and forgery. Bail: $5,000

Jared S. Wheeler, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery. No bail listed

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

