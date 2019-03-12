March 11
Nicolas L. Allen, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery, destroying the property of another, and disturbing the peace. No bail listed
------
Gregory Cielakie, 50, of Halleck was arrested at Elko County Jail for harassment; making an obscene, threatening or annoying phone call; and disturbing the peace. No bail listed
------
Patrick Cloward, 52, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Interstate 80 for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,255
------
Selene Cota, 53, of Winnemucca was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Dillon A. Hackitt, 20, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for statutory sexual seduction by a person under 21. No bail listed
------
Zacahary T. Hansen, 35, of Riverton, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for burglary, falsifying a prescription for a controlled substance, unlawfully obtaining a controlled substance or prescription drug from an authorized person, and forgery. Bail: $5,000
------
Jared S. Wheeler, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery. No bail listed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.