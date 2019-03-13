Try 3 months for $3
Police

March 12

Jeremy P. Dickison, 30, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state. No bail

Beau D. Feragen, 29, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Ryan M. Gallagher, 24, of Lamoille was arrested at Elko County Jail for two counts of burglary, grand larceny, home invasion, and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. No bail listed

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

