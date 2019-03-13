March 12
Jeremy P. Dickison, 30, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
------
Beau D. Feragen, 29, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Ryan M. Gallagher, 24, of Lamoille was arrested at Elko County Jail for two counts of burglary, grand larceny, home invasion, and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. No bail listed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.