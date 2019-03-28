Try 3 months for $3
Police

March 27

William J. Armstrong, 41, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Court streets on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $995

Jay M. Cady, 58, of Crescent Valley was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Michael L. Doser, 18, of Wells was arrested on Corral Lane for driving under the influence and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,780

Skylar J. Eldridge, 25, of Elko was arrested on West Bullion Road for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, and petit larceny. Bail: $2,280

Stephen B. McCoy, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 16-20 mph over limit, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,445

Mathew M. Pearson, 37, of Buhl, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for fugitive felon from another state. No bail

Brandon L. Rosemont, 22, of Concord, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state. No bail

Christopher G. Shappert, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and Berry Creek Drive for driving with a suspended driver’s license, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,010

Joseph W. Sykes, 32, of Riddle, Idaho was arrested on Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

