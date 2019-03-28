March 27
William J. Armstrong, 41, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Court streets on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $995
------
Jay M. Cady, 58, of Crescent Valley was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Michael L. Doser, 18, of Wells was arrested on Corral Lane for driving under the influence and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,780
------
Skylar J. Eldridge, 25, of Elko was arrested on West Bullion Road for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property, and petit larceny. Bail: $2,280
------
Stephen B. McCoy, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 16-20 mph over limit, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,445
------
Mathew M. Pearson, 37, of Buhl, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
------
Brandon L. Rosemont, 22, of Concord, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
------
Christopher G. Shappert, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and Berry Creek Drive for driving with a suspended driver’s license, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,010
------
Joseph W. Sykes, 32, of Riddle, Idaho was arrested on Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.