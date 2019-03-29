Police

March 28

Richard J. Adams III, 24, of Elko was arrested at 650 Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

------

Michael C. Baysinger, 18, of Carlin was arrested in Carlin for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $1,140

------

Tyson D. Canty, 38, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for violating a domestic violence restraining order. No bail listed

------

Eric Garcia, 18, of Lamoille was arrested at West River and D streets for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and turn signal required. Bail: $1,495

------

Dennis S. Sweat, 64, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Spring Creek Sinclair for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and driving under the influence. No bail

------

Beau J. Warner, 28, of Elko was arrested at the McDonalds on Idaho Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments