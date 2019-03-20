March 19
Lance A. Ellefson, 28, of North Las Vegas was arrested at Loves Truck Stop on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $310
------
Kaila S. Leyva, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Washoe County Jail on a warrant on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. No bail
------
Kathleen V. Maddox, 27, of Montello was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
------
Crystella A. Martinez, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
------
Sirena J. Merritt, 26, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $400
------
Danny E. Miller Jr., 52, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a Nevada State Prison hold. No bail
------
Hector H. Ramirez-de la Torre, 34, of Elko was arrested at 5647 Kale Drive in Osino on four counts of trafficking a schedule 1 controlled substance; four counts of possession to sell a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance; four counts of possessing a controlled substance; instigating or attending fights between birds or other animals, five counts of overdriving, torturing, injuring, abandoning or starving an animal; and conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. His bail was listed at $1,153,200.
------
Eduardo Ruiz, 33, of Elko was arrested at 5647 Kale Drive in Osino for trafficking a schedule 1 controlled substance; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; instigating or attending fights between birds or other animals, five counts of overdriving, torturing, injuring, abandoning or starving an animal; and conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. His bail was listed at $268,200.
------
Jorge L. Ruiz, 42, of Elko was arrested at 5647 Kale Drive in Osino for operating a place for the sale, gift or use of a controlled substance; conspiracy to commit an unlawful act concerning place kept or used for baiting or fighting birds or other animals unlawful; instigating or attending fights between birds or other animals; and five counts of overdriving, torturing, injuring, abandoning or starving an animal. His bail was listed at $33,200.
