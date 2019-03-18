March 17
Nathan D. Lawrence, 47, of Elko was arrested at 2011 Errecart Blvd. for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, destroying or concealing evidence, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Crystal S. Luscan, 46, of West Wendover was arrested at 1533 Red Garter for battery with a deadly weapon. Bail: $50,000
Lindsey R. Manzanedo, 32, of Elko was arrested at Seventh and Idaho streets for three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, conspiracy to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, resisting a public officer, and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $31,140
Andrea J. Rodriguez, 42, of Elko was arrested at Seventh and Idaho streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
