March 3
Santiago M. Gaytan, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1805 Ruby View Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $877
------
Tneal M. Stubbs, 31, of Elko was arrested at 764 S. Fifth St. for possession of a hypodermic device; use or possession of drug paraphernalia; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; driving with a suspended driver’s license; and no proof of insurance. Bail: $3,230
