March 16

Robert A. Lintner II, 31, of Las Vegas was arrested at Clark County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $865

Lilyth L. Littlewhiteman, 27, of West Wendover was arrested at the Nugget Casino for embezzlement. Bail: $10,000

Monique N. Lopez, 39, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1225 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $$6,740

Bryant T. Matticks, 36, of Elko was arrested at the Willows Apartments for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Wilbern L. McDougal, 49, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 1225 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

Tommy D. Murray, 64, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $25,000

Cole D. Schick, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at the BLM office for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Theodore D. Sciortino Jr., 53, of Elko was arrested at 345 Idaho St. for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $525.08

Brennon R. Sirotek, 32, of Carlin was arrested in Carlin for home invasion and domestic battery. Bail: $23,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

