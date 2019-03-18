March 16
Robert A. Lintner II, 31, of Las Vegas was arrested at Clark County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $865
------
Lilyth L. Littlewhiteman, 27, of West Wendover was arrested at the Nugget Casino for embezzlement. Bail: $10,000
------
Monique N. Lopez, 39, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1225 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $$6,740
------
Bryant T. Matticks, 36, of Elko was arrested at the Willows Apartments for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Wilbern L. McDougal, 49, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at 1225 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740
------
Tommy D. Murray, 64, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $25,000
------
Cole D. Schick, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at the BLM office for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Theodore D. Sciortino Jr., 53, of Elko was arrested at 345 Idaho St. for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $525.08
------
Brennon R. Sirotek, 32, of Carlin was arrested in Carlin for home invasion and domestic battery. Bail: $23,140
