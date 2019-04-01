March 31
Diana I. Fernandez-Hernandez, 19, of Eugene, Oregon was arrested on Interstate 80 for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, speeding 1-10 mph over limit, and failure to possess or surrender driver’s license. Bail: $10,230
Mykol A. Hutton, 27, of Wells was arrested at 549 Fifth St. in Wells for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $500
Philip A. Levenson, 33, of Kansas City, Missouri was arrested on Interstate 80 for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000
Darianne D. Stone, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
