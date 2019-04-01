{{featured_button_text}}
March 31

Diana I. Fernandez-Hernandez, 19, of Eugene, Oregon was arrested on Interstate 80 for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, speeding 1-10 mph over limit, and failure to possess or surrender driver’s license. Bail: $10,230

Mykol A. Hutton, 27, of Wells was arrested at 549 Fifth St. in Wells for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $500

Philip A. Levenson, 33, of Kansas City, Missouri was arrested on Interstate 80 for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

Darianne D. Stone, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

