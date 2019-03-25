Try 3 months for $3
March 24

Myles S. Blossom, 35, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets in Carlin for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, tail lamp violation, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,565

Chandler T. Harrison, 33, of Elko was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and Lamoille Highway for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $10,000

Robert Moffett, 68, of Reno was arrested at the Samaritan House for failure to register under sex offender laws and regulations. Bail: $5,000

Steven C. Tryon, 32, of Boise, Idaho was arrested on Fifth Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

Yolanda J. Villano, 30, of Deeth was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and Lamoille Highway for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $10,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

