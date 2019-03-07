March 6
Paul A. Cowles, 37, of Elko was arrested at 8349 Aurora Drive for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $50,000
------
Jack D. Dooley, 53, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another and disturbing the peace. Bail not listed
------
Christina L. Gallegos, 36, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Red Garter parking lot for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,050
------
Jesse A. James, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at 377 Kimble Drive on a warrant for duty to stop at scene of an accident involving death or personal injury. Bail: $100,000
------
Christy L. Lavoie, 45, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lower South Fork for driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,495
------
Amy C. Mariluch, 43, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for two counts of embezzlement exceeding $3,500. Bail not listed
------
Helen M. Souliere, 40, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Christy D. Turner, 35, of Elko was arrested at 6000 E. Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $640
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.