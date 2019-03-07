Try 3 months for $3
Police

March 6

Paul A. Cowles, 37, of Elko was arrested at 8349 Aurora Drive for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $50,000

Jack D. Dooley, 53, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another and disturbing the peace. Bail not listed

Christina L. Gallegos, 36, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Red Garter parking lot for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,050

Jesse A. James, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at 377 Kimble Drive on a warrant for duty to stop at scene of an accident involving death or personal injury. Bail: $100,000

Christy L. Lavoie, 45, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lower South Fork for driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,495

Amy C. Mariluch, 43, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for two counts of embezzlement exceeding $3,500. Bail not listed

Helen M. Souliere, 40, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Christy D. Turner, 35, of Elko was arrested at 6000 E. Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $640

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

