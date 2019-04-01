{{featured_button_text}}
Police

March 29

Richard J. Adams III, 24, of Elko was arrested at 650 Silver St. on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,280

Kenneth M. Bills, 56, of Elko was arrested at South 12th Street and Opal Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $25,870

Clayton D. Baxter, 40, of Elko was arrested at 132 Third St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Kenneth M. Bills, 56, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for six counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. $2,705

Danelle Golden, 22, of Sanders, Arizona was arrested at 505 Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

Ben Gutierrez Jr., 50, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail not listed

Delores A. Rodriguez, 40, of Wendover, Utah was arrested in West Wendover on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $605

Shane M. Throssel, 39, of Ryndon was arrested at Roe Paint for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Zackery D. Wheat, 29, of Elko was arrested at 132 S. Third St. for domestic battery and coercion. Bail: $8,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

