March 29
Richard J. Adams III, 24, of Elko was arrested at 650 Silver St. on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,280
------
Kenneth M. Bills, 56, of Elko was arrested at South 12th Street and Opal Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $25,870
------
Clayton D. Baxter, 40, of Elko was arrested at 132 Third St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Kenneth M. Bills, 56, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for six counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. $2,705
------
Danelle Golden, 22, of Sanders, Arizona was arrested at 505 Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
------
Ben Gutierrez Jr., 50, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail not listed
------
Delores A. Rodriguez, 40, of Wendover, Utah was arrested in West Wendover on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $605
------
Shane M. Throssel, 39, of Ryndon was arrested at Roe Paint for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Zackery D. Wheat, 29, of Elko was arrested at 132 S. Third St. for domestic battery and coercion. Bail: $8,140
