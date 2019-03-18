March 15
Bryan S. Asusta, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for felony child abuse or neglect, and child endangerment. Bail: $27,500
------
Leonard K. Carter, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Silver and Fifth streets for domestic battery and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $4,280
------
Savanah M. Funk, 29, of West Valley. Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and nonsufficient funds check. $7,500
------
Adrian Serrano, 27, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; nonsufficient funds check; and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $12,500
------
Tyler D. Severson, 34, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for forgery and nonsufficient funds check. Bail: $7,500
------
Timothy O. Treis, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at 759 Carlin Court for felony possession of a controlled substance, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Melody C. Valenzuela, 23, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at McDonald’s in West Wendover for use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $1,740
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.