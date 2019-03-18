Try 3 months for $3
Police

March 15

Bryan S. Asusta, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for felony child abuse or neglect, and child endangerment. Bail: $27,500

Leonard K. Carter, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Silver and Fifth streets for domestic battery and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $4,280

Savanah M. Funk, 29, of West Valley. Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and nonsufficient funds check. $7,500

Adrian Serrano, 27, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; nonsufficient funds check; and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $12,500

Tyler D. Severson, 34, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for forgery and nonsufficient funds check. Bail: $7,500

Timothy O. Treis, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at 759 Carlin Court for felony possession of a controlled substance, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Melody C. Valenzuela, 23, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at McDonald’s in West Wendover for use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $1,740

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

